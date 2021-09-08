Beavers end non-conference schedule with four matches at UIndy Invite

BEMIDJI, Minn. – After going 0-4 at the Yellowjacket Invitational in last week’s season-opening weekend, the Bemidji State University volleyball team travels to Indianapolis, Ind., looking to grow and make improvements by competing in the UIndy Invite hosted by University of Indianapolis, Sept. 10-11, to close out the non-conference portion of its 2021 schedule. The Beavers (0-4, 0-0 NSIC) open the two-day tournament by facing Wheeling University Friday at 2 p.m. EDT followed by Missouri University of Science and Technology at 7 p.m. EDT.