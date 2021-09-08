This portable vintage and antique market has returned in 2021, and we are excited to welcome visitors and vendors to Litchfield, IL. The Litchfield Pickers Market is the largest open-air pickers market in the region and is located less than 3 miles off Interstate 55. Artists are welcome to join in the Litchfield Pickers Market at the last market of the year on October 10, 2021. The Litchfield Tourism Office is currently accepting art vendor applications. All vendor applications can be found online at http://visitlitchfield.com/events/litchfieldpickersmarket/.