Gilbert Creek woman accused of shooting, killing dog

By DYLAN VIDOVICH dvidovich@hdmediallc.com
 5 days ago

BAISDEN — A woman from Baisden was charged with animal cruelty after police say a dog was found dead from a gunshot wound on her porch. According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, on Aug. 27, two deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to a possible overdose call in the Gilbert Creek area. At the residence, police say they noticed what appeared to be blood on the porch, and a closer look reportedly revealed a deceased dog.

