BEMIDJI, Minn. -- The Bemidji State University football program will honor first responders as part of Saturday, Sept. 11’s home opener against Wayne State College at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji, Minn. The (RV) Beavers and Wildcats kick-off at 2 p.m. as part of First Responders’ Day on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.