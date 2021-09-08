CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Union County Disaster Relief Pop-Ups for Residents Affected by Hurricane Ida in Cranford and Rahway September 10 & 14

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree resources to assist with processing property loss, temporary housing, counseling and more, to be held in multiple Union County locations affected by the recent storm. Union County, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the County will be in multiple towns in Union County in the coming weeks to assist residents who were affected by Hurricane Ida. Assistance and case workers will be available to help residents in Cranford on Friday, September 10th and Rahway on Tuesday, September 14th. Attendance to both events is free and open to all county residents who need assistance regardless of town of residence.

