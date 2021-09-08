CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Fall 2021 Community Update

 5 days ago

As the academic year begins, I am incredibly grateful to witness so many moments of joy and celebration as our Scripps community returns to campus after more than a year of remote instruction. Our motto, Incipit Vita Nova, means “Here begins new life,” and for many of us, the return to in-person learning represents a new phase of our journey at Scripps while also reinforcing the value of face-to-face instruction and interaction, which is one of the hallmarks of a residential liberal arts education. You have weathered the unprecedented, multifaceted challenges of this time apart with perseverance, resilience, courage, and hope, and I look forward to seeing the ways in which we continue to learn and grow together this year.

