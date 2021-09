This Saturday, Sept. 11, Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will host a paint class taught by Marsha Greathouse. The price of the class is $20 with all supplies included. This autumn gnome will be painted on a 12x16 canvas. The class will be held at Benedum Civic Center and begin at 10 a.m. Anyone age 6 and up is invited to attend. To reserve your spot, call 304-842-8240.