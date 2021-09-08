CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Celebrating Yellowstone Gateway Museum’s new solar panels

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 9/8/21. The Yellowstone Gateway Museum and Yellowstone Bend Citizens Council are inviting the public to a free event celebrating the museum’s new solar power project on Friday, Sept. 10. Come by the museum at 118 W. Chinook Street in Livingston from 5-6 p.m., meet the museum’s executive director, Mark Brammer, enjoy food and drinks and learn form experts about the new solar array, the inverter and the installation process.

www.explorebigsky.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Solar Inverter#Solar Panels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power

Comments / 0

Community Policy