COFFEE WITH A COP TOMORROW

Our monthly Coffee with a Cop meeting is taking place tomorrow at the Swatara Township building at 9am. All residents and non-residents are welcome to attend. Participating in Coffee with a Cop is a great way to stay informed about crime trends in and around the township and Paxtang Borough as well staying up to date with community service events that are hosted by the Swatara Twp. Police Department. Breakfast will be served FREE of charge, courtesy of the Red Lion Hotel. This is also a great way to get to know some of our officers on a more personal level. We hope to see you there!