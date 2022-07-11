ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Hilton Raved About This Moisturizing Skin Mist to Kyle Richards

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Kathy Hilton is a woman after our own heart. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer has been stealing the show with her relatable reactions, playful pranks and hilarious one-liners (“Who is Hunky Dory?”). Once we witnessed her live-action “What’s In My Bag?” , we became even bigger fans of this season’s breakout star — she really is just like Us. While going through her purse with sister Kyle Richards , Hilton revealed her secret to glowing skin: a setting spray that combats dry skin.

Since the Beverly Hills Housewives always look flawless, we made it our mission to uncover all the details about Hilton’s favorite face spray. After all, beauty clearly runs in the family — Kathy’s daughters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton are beyond stunning. So, what is this magical elixir that the RHOBH cast member swears by? The Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is a silky, fast-absorbing spray-on moisturizer that delivers a boost of hydration to your complexion. Spray the mist under or over makeup for instantly glowing skin.

See It!

Get the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist for $46 at Amazon! Also available at Tatcha!

Specially formulated for normal to dry skin, this Tatcha bestseller is non-irritating, non-sensitizing, dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free, according to the manufacturer. Bye-bye, dry skin! Hello, hydration! This fine mist is infused with Tatcha’s Hadasei-3 complex, which contains Uji green tea, Akita rice and Mozuku algae. Together these ingredients help detoxify and nourish skin while reducing signs of aging. We love a product that pampers us and promotes healthy skin at the same time!

Spritz on this face mist while fresh-faced to soothe and hydrate your skin or use it as a setting spray after applying makeup for a luminous finishing touch. You can achieve full coverage in only two to three sprays! And according to the rave reviews online, you won’t have to worry about any oily residue or cakey cosmetics afterwards. One shopper said, “A couple sprays of this over my finished makeup and my skin looks dewy and feels refreshed. No more tight, dry skin from the setting powder.”

See It!

Get the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist for $46 at Amazon! Also available at Tatcha!

If you want the full Kathy Hilton effect, keep this hydrating skin mist in your handbag for a spontaneous makeup touch-up or moisture boost. It’s a healthy glow on the go! We can’t wait to spritz our skin on future flights or when our skin is feeling especially dry in the winter. You can even use the Tatcha Skin Mist as a hair detangler! With so many different uses and benefits, it’s no surprise Hilton loves this revitalizing spray.

Get the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist for $46 at Amazon! Also available at Tatcha ! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

