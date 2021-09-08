1109 Country Club Rd, Dandridge, TN 37725

Updated throughout! Lovely home with breathtaking mountain views. Located in Dandridge Golf Course which is one of the areas top! The main level features all you need for every day living plus an office and sun room. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and a bath. Lower level contains the den and optional room that could be sleeping quarters, as well as a full bath. Has tons of storage and a workshop/utility garage. Amazing back yard that is beautifully landscaped and overlooks the meticulously maintained golf course.