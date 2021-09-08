2842 Crossfield Rd, Bybee, TN 37713

Beautiful home on almost 8 acres of fields and woods. Open concept kitchen with large island and lots of cabinets for storage. Enjoy the fireplace in the family room. Home has a new metal roof, double pane flip windows, laminate flooring. The well has a new pump and all new wiring. The large Master bath has double sinks and a separate shower and toilet area, a large soaking tub and vanity space. Both bedrooms and the office room have good sized walk-in closets. There is a large patio for entertaining. Plus a 900sf oversized 2 car garage/workshop. There is a 50 x 50 fenced dog lot with a large storage building. The property is fenced and provides privacy. The home cannot be seen from the road. Must have appointment to show. Make appointments thru Showing Time. Note: Septic Permit is for 2 BR.