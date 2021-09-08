Disney+’s Hallowstream: See What Halloween Movies & Shows Are on the Way
Disney+ is brewing up quite a Halloween spread with its slate of new originals and beloved classics this season. Kicking off September 24, subscribers can tune in for Halloween-themed episodes, movies, and more. The fall makes way for new titles as well with LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales on October 1, followed by Muppets Haunted Mansion on October 8, and the supernatural anthology series Just Beyond on October 13.www.tvinsider.com
