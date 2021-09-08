It’s On The Way is Now Available

Faith Words has released Lisa Osteen Comes book It’s On The Way. Don’t Give Up On Your Dreams and Prayers. Lisa Osteen Comes is bestselling author, podcast host and associate pastor at America’s largest Church, Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. Lisa is a graduate of Oral Roberts University. She is marries to Kevin and they have three grown children. Comes can be found on Facebook here, on Twitter here, Instagram, here, or her website here.