Pharmaceuticals

Discovery facilitates search for drug to sabotage replication of SARS-CoV-2

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Scientists affiliated with the Center for Innovation in Biodiversity and Drug Discovery (CIBFar), in Brazil, have discovered details of the process of maturation of 3CL, the main protease involved in replication of the novel coronavirus. Their findings are reported in an article published in the Journal of Molecular Biology. The discovery facilitates the search for medications capable of sabotaging this process as soon as it begins.

www.eurekalert.org

#Drugs#Replication#Sars#Ridc#Rna#Icb#Iqsc#Fcfrp#Unesp#Ifsc Usp
Brazil

