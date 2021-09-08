CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Researchers show low uptake of only FDA-authorized monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19

 5 days ago

BOSTON – Eighteen months into the pandemic, monoclonal antibodies remain the only FDA-authorized outpatient treatment for patients with symptomatic COVID-19. Laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to target and block the virus that causes COVID-19 from infecting human cells, monoclonal antibodies have been shown to reduce the risk of the most severe symptoms of COVID-19 and of being admitted to the hospital. While the federal government has distributed over one million antibody treatments to states, prior anecdotal reports suggested they may have been underutilized.

