CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Diet may affect risk and severity of COVID-19

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

BOSTON – Although metabolic conditions such as obesity and type 2 diabetes have been linked to an increased risk of COVID-19, as well as an increased risk of experiencing serious symptoms once infected, the impact of diet on these risks is unknown. In a recent study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in Gut, people whose diets were based on healthy plant-based foods had lower risks on both counts. The beneficial effects of diet on COVID-19 risk seemed especially relevant in individuals living in areas of high socioeconomic deprivation.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Chan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Diet#Mgh#Harvard Medical School#Symptom Study#Plant Baseddiet Score#Mph#Kings College London#The Wellcome Trust#Society And Zoe Ltd#Mass General#Aaas#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy