A Grand Opening in Georgiana

1505 West Railroad, Georgiana, Alabama, probably just another address to many, but, it has a historic marker in front that reads as follows; “GA-ANA Theater Opened January 31 1939, while watching westerns at the Georgiana picture show, on Saturdays in 1931-34, young Hiram Williams developed a fondness for cowboy nicknames and clothing. After his family moved to Montgomery in 1936, he began calling himself “Hank.” Fred McClendon opened the GA-ANA Theatre on January 31, 1939. Eight months later, 16 -year-old Hank performed here with his band “The Drifting Cowboys. The movie theater closed in 1959 and was used for storage and a cabinet shop. When demolition was threatened in 1996 J.C Sims purchased the theater. It was renovated for movies and live performances and reopened again in 1999.”