I-405 Sepulveda Pass ExpressLanes Project
Metro is working in coordination with Caltrans to evaluate alternatives to convert the existing high occupancy (HOV) lanes to dynamically-priced, high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes, called ExpressLanes, in both directions of I-405 between I-10 and US-101. The following alternatives are being considered as part of the environmental review process which will study how each performs in accomplishing the project’s goals.www.greatervalleyglencouncil.org
