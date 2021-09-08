CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-405 Sepulveda Pass ExpressLanes Project

greatervalleyglencouncil.org
 5 days ago

Metro is working in coordination with Caltrans to evaluate alternatives to convert the existing high occupancy (HOV)  lanes to dynamically-priced, high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes, called ExpressLanes, in both directions of I-405 between I-10 and US-101. The following alternatives are being considered as part of the environmental review process which will study how each performs in accomplishing the project’s goals.

