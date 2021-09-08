Michael Ten Clay
Michael Ten Clay has joined Standing Partnership as a manager. He has a background in marketing strategy, project management, public relations and advertising, developed during his tenure with several marketing agencies where he supported both B2B and B2C. In his new role, Ten Clay will focus on developing channel, vertical and digital marketing strategies and lead project implementation to help Standing Partnership’s B2B clients achieve their growth goals.www.bizjournals.com
