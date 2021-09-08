CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Michael Ten Clay

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Ten Clay has joined Standing Partnership as a manager. He has a background in marketing strategy, project management, public relations and advertising, developed during his tenure with several marketing agencies where he supported both B2B and B2C. In his new role, Ten Clay will focus on developing channel, vertical and digital marketing strategies and lead project implementation to help Standing Partnership’s B2B clients achieve their growth goals.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Advertising#Digital Marketing#Standing Partnership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing

Comments / 0

Community Policy