CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayco welcomes Mark Smith as VP in the Industrial Business Unit. In this role, Mark will help implement Clayco’s design-build delivery method in the automotive and advanced manufacturing industries, specifically for electric vehicle, semiconductors and battery plants. With over 35 years of experience managing large-scale design and construction projects for global clients like Tesla, Intel and Lucid Motors, Mark will also help mentor Clayco’s next generation of design and construction leaders.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industries#Advanced Manufacturing#Design#Vp#Lucid Motors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Tesla

Comments / 0

Community Policy