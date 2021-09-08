People on the Move
Clayco welcomes Mark Smith as VP in the Industrial Business Unit. In this role, Mark will help implement Clayco’s design-build delivery method in the automotive and advanced manufacturing industries, specifically for electric vehicle, semiconductors and battery plants. With over 35 years of experience managing large-scale design and construction projects for global clients like Tesla, Intel and Lucid Motors, Mark will also help mentor Clayco’s next generation of design and construction leaders.www.bizjournals.com
