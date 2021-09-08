People on the Move
Community Banker and Mortgage Consultant at Bank of Clinton County. Bank of Clinton County, which recently opened in New Baden, has added Brad Haar to its lending team as a community banker and mortgage consultant. Haar, with more than a decade of banking experience, has been working with the bank over the last year as a credit analyst. “We’re excited for Brad to now move into his permanent role as a mortgage specialist for us," said Market President Todd Juehne, "I’ve known Brad for many years and can speak to the expertise he'll bring to our lending team.”www.bizjournals.com
