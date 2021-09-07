Local Scouts welcome new district executive

Girl Scouts from the Northland who are part of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri received their Gold Award. The Gold Award is the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of USA, earned by senior and ambassador Girl Scouts. Only 5.4% of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award, states a release. To earn the award, each girl must complete two senior or ambassador journeys or complete one senior or ambassador journey and have earned a Girl Scout Silver Award. After completing either of these requirements, a minimum of 80 hours is suggested to complete the steps to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award. Smithville Molli Atkinson of Smithville was a Girl Scout for 13 years as a member of Troop No. 32 in Service Unit 601. She graduated from Smithville High School. Her Gold Award project addressed the issue of limited access to resources like clothing and hygiene items for lower income families in her community. She led a hygiene drive, which brought in more than 600 items to the Warriors Closet. She also created a website for the Warriors Closet to help them raise awareness and donations. Arlee Cado is a senior at Smithville High School. She has been a Girl Scout for 12 years as a member of Troop No. 1209 through middle school, and now a part of Troop No. 32 in Service Unit 601. Cado’s Gold Award project addressed the issue of animal mental health and safety for shelter dogs. “To help combat stress and anxiety that occurs when animals are in shelters, she and her volunteers created dog beds out of PVC and fabric that would allow the dogs a place to sleep off the floors and provide a hiding place,” states a release. She worked with Megan’s Paws & Claws and her high school FCCLA group among others to acquire materials, volunteers and donate the beds she created. Michelle Gager was a Girl Scout for 13 years as a member of Troop 32 in Service Unit 601. She is a Smithville High graduate. Her project addressed the need for warming and lighting supplies for the homeless population in Kansas City as well as a lack of education about the general needs of this community. Gager created more than 1,000 candles from cat food cans and donated wax and then gave them to Uplift, an organization focused on providing essentials. She worked with Uplift, Kitty Cat Connection, Savers, Hillcrest and Smithville High to gather materials, create the candles and educate teens. She has also recruited the Interact Club at her school to continue making the candles. Samantha Leonard was a Girl Scout for 13 years as member of Troop 32 in Service Unit 601. She also graduated from Smithville High. Her project addressed the issue of a lack of recycling resources at her high school. She created boxes for each classroom so students could recycle paper each week. Leonard created a club of eco-minded students to ensure the project will continue. Regan Schmidt was a Girl Scout for 11 years with Troop 32 and also graduated from Smithville High. Her project addressed the issue of deforestation. She looked locally and donated more than 50 trees to plant including a reservoir in Platte Falls. In addition, Schmidt created an online tutorial for creating biodegradable pots out of newspaper. She worked with Missouri Department of Conservation, the Arbor Day Foundation and volunteers. Liberty Rhiannon Lewis was a Girl Scout for 12 years and a member of Troop No. 3499 in Service Unit 611. Her Gold Award project addressed the need to utilize a neglected facility at Liberty High School while providing sensory learning opportunities for preschool children and students in the special education program. She worked with Liberty High School, the Spanish Honor Society and Early Bird Learning Center to create a potting bench in the previously neglected greenhouse at the school as well as an 11-part curriculum. Lewis integrated Spanish words and environmental education elements into her program. The Spanish Honor Society will continue the project. Sophia Rothery was a Girl Scouts for 12 years and is in Troop 1795 in Service Unit 611. She graduated from Liberty High School. Her project addressed the need for families at Trailwoods Elementary to know what resources are available for Spanish-speaking students and parents. Rothery wanted to connect her community and those speaking Spanish with the resources they need. She worked with the elementary, LINC, El Centro, Mattie Rhodes Center, Strand by Strand and other local organizations to host a breakfast and inform the families of available resources. Courtney Rowe was a Girl Scouts for 11 years as a member of Troop 453 in Service Unit 611. She is currently at Northwest Missouri State University. Her project addressed the issue of rising suicide rates during finals weeks. She created videos as a teen aimed to share vital information peer to peer rather than from information from adults. She also made a bookshelf with resources. She worked with Northwest Missouri State students and faculty to develop her videos and share them with appropriate audiences. To ensure the project continues, Rowe made the videos available online and worked with school faculty to make sure the resources are replenished over time. Oak Park High School Elise Thomas has been a Girl Scout for 12 years as a member of Troop 1024 in Service Unit 607. She is currently a junior at Oak Park High School. Her Gold Award project addressed the need for developmentally delayed adults to have access to healthy food and projects they can work on. She developed a wheelchair-accessible community garden with beds that were at the correct height to allow this population to fully utilize the garden. She worked with local volunteers to build her garden and teach the adults to utilize the resource. Thomas also created an instructional book and cookbook.

