Local Scouts welcome new district executive

By Robin Delaney
Daily Gate City
 8 days ago

The Mississippi Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America welcomes Mr. Matthew Shaw as the new Shoquoquon District Executive. Matthew was selected after a nationwide search and started on Sept. 1. Shaw is a Burlington Native who grew up in Mediapolis. Matt left the area to pursue a Bachelors of Arts...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

