Lululemon Athletica Inc. maintained its momentum in the second quarter. The athleisure apparel company reported net income of $208.1 million, or $1.59 a share, in the quarter ended Aug. 30, compared with $86.8 million, or $0.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.65, compared with $0.74 a share in the year-ago period. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.19 a share.