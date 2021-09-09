Trinity Industries (TRN) Announces $250M Share Buyback; Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) today announced that it has completed the $250 million share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors (the “Board”) in October 2020. As a result, Trinity’s Board has approved a new $250 million share repurchase program, effective September 9, 2021, that expires on December 31, 2022.