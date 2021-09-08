CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethos Gold Closes Transaction with Nevada King Gold Corp.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp.(TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced transaction with Nevada King Gold Corp. ("Nevada King") whereby, pursuant to a termination and release agreement (the "Agreement") with Nevada King entered into on May 10, 2021, Ethos renounced all of its rights under the Earn-in Agreement with Nevada King dated May 16, 2019 with respect to the Iron Point project in Humboldt County, Nevada in exchange for the issuance 6.5 million shares of Nevada King to Ethos (the "Transaction"). The Nevada King shares issued to Ethos are subject to a voluntary hold period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance.

