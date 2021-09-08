CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niwot, CO

Student-Athlete of the Week: Thomas Carnagie

By Jocelyn Rowley
lhvc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiwot's 26-20 win over Thornton in the final football game of the 2020 season wasn't just the team's sole victory of the year, it was also a breakout game for running back Thomas Carnagie, who ended the night with an impressive 227 yards rushing and his first career touchdown. In 2021, as a senior, Carnegie has picked up where he left off, and is now one of the Cougars' most potent offensive weapons. In two games for Niwot, he has 201 yards on 35 carries, and was a key factor in the season-opening win over Greeley Central.

www.lhvc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thornton, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Niwot, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Niwot, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Scholarships#Police#American Football#Cougars#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy