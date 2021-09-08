Men's Soccer Plays Two-Game Slate in California

OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha broke its scoreless streak last week with a goal at Drake, but the Mavericks fell 2-1. Malik Elmi netted his first career goal in the final minute of action vs. the Bulldogs. Still in search of their first win, the Mavericks take a trip to California for a two-game slate next week. Omaha will kick off the week at UC Irvine and wrap up the action a CSUN. All three teams are looking for their first wins on the year.