Back-to-School: Ways to Tackle Childhood Obesity during the COVID-19 Pandemic
Many efforts taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce transmission of the virus have also contributed to worsening obesity in children. Some of the factors include disrupted family routines, sleep dysregulation, reduced physical activity, increased screen time, increased access to unhealthy snacks, increased reliance on more heavily processed and calorie-dense foods, and less consistent access to appropriately portioned meals through school.blog.ufhealthjax.org
