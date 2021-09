Mondays and Wednesdays from 5PM-7PM and Sundays from 5-6PM (times may change based on demand) at City of Elgin Recreation Center 361 N. Hwy 95. We are Volunteers from Community Wellness America, a medical 501c3 partnering with federally approved Covid-19 testing laboratories to provide self-administered Covid-19 test kits to any member of the public who wishes to receive one, 100% free of charge.