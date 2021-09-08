CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CO GOP Efforts to Opt Out of Open Primaries Complicated by Proxy Votes, Quorum Requirement, Potential Court Interventions

By Michael Lund
coloradopols.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Promoted by Colorado Pols) A prominent attorney and legal advisor to the state Republican Party told conservative talk radio listeners last Saturday that GOP activists could potentially mount a legal challenge to a requirement in state statute that in order for Republicans to opt out of the primaries, 75% of the governing body of the state party must vote in favor.

www.coloradopols.com

