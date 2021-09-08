MML Mourns Loss of Academy's Administrator Aisha Washington
The Academy for Excellence in Local Governance mourns the loss of Program Administrator Aisha Washington, who passed away on September 2, 2021. Attendees of MML summer and fall conferences will remember Aisha as the Academy's key resource person for all Academy-related matters and a long-time supporter of the educational partnership between MML, MACo, LGIT, and the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy.mdmunicipal.org
