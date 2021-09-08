Cheer Team Win

One of Saginaw Valley State University’s club sports teams has something to cheer about. The university’s Cheer team recently won two of the three competition events at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) College Camp in Louisville. In the intermediate small coed division, SVSU’s Cheer team won the Rally Routine Championship and the Game Day Championship. The team also earned a silver bid to attend the NCA College Nationals Championship in April 2022. The silver bid gives the team priority registration for the championship competition and will result in significant cost savings.