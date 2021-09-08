CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee to open ‘first-of-its-kind’ in-store fitness equipment showrooms

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee is getting into fitness with the largest specialty fitness retailer in North America. The Midwest supermarket chain is partnering with Johnson Fitness & Wellness, which operates 91 stores across 20 states, to open in-store fitness equipment showrooms in select Hy-Vee locations across its eight-state region. The partnership is the first in the U.S. between a grocery retailer and a fitness equipment company.

