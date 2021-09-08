9/11 Tribute Events at Town Square Park

Murrieta Hosts 9/11 Observance Ceremony

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, the nation will mark the 20th anniversary of the four coordinated terrorists’ attacks. The City of Murrieta will pay respects to those who perished on that fateful day in two observance ceremonies both at Town Square Park. The public is encouraged to attend and reflect on the occasion. The events are open to the public and free of charge.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., leading up to when the first plane struck the North Tower, the City will begin the solemn remembrance ceremony at the park’s 9/11 Memorial. A bell tolling will honor each of the lives lost in the air and on the ground on September 1, 2001, and remarks will be provided by dignitaries and City Council throughout the morning.

At 6 p.m. later that same day, please join us as we have a remembrance concert with the Temecula Valley Symphony at the Town Square Park Amphitheater.