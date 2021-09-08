AGFC and City of Benton take fishing in-depth through summer program
BENTON — A recent partnership between the City of Benton’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission may provide a template for success in introducing youth to the joys of angling in Arkansas. Four groups of children, aged 4 through 13, and their parents all had the opportunity to participate in a special multi-class fishing program at Benton’s River Center recreation complex.www.agfc.com
Comments / 0