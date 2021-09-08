People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTLC Building Group is proud to announce the promotion of Mark Pirtle to Vice President of Operations. In this new role, Mark will help ensure the most efficient operations during continued growth, while maintaining the company’s customer-first philosophy. With over 15 years in commercial construction, Mark joined MTLC in 2017 and has since managed projects totaling more than $40 million. He looks forward to adding greater value to MTLC’s abilities to serve its customers.

