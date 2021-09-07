Do I have to submit to a drug test even tho I'm not on a controlled substance?
I feel like I have been thrown under the bus. I had to have 3 hip surgeries. I was drug tested and cannabis was in my system. Now I'm.looked at like my head is on backwards. I'm at a loss as what to do I'm very upset, I want you to know I smoked cannabis because of pain and anxiety. I was walking around with a broken hip for a year Dr's didn't care about pain I was to.d I was faking, I couldn't believe all the Dr's I went to not one could figure out why I hurt.avvo.com
Comments / 0