Do I have to submit to a drug test even tho I'm not on a controlled substance?

By Asked in Richland, IN
avvo.com
 7 days ago

I feel like I have been thrown under the bus. I had to have 3 hip surgeries. I was drug tested and cannabis was in my system. Now I'm.looked at like my head is on backwards. I'm at a loss as what to do I'm very upset, I want you to know I smoked cannabis because of pain and anxiety. I was walking around with a broken hip for a year Dr's didn't care about pain I was to.d I was faking, I couldn't believe all the Dr's I went to not one could figure out why I hurt.

wwnytv.com

COVID kills another local person, infects 138 others

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Another person has died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 106. The county also reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Over the Labor Day weekend, the county saw 6 additional COVID deaths. 7 News...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Indiana State
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
WTRF

‘Superbug’ fungus found spreading between patients in two cities, health officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
DALLAS, WV
thetentacle.com

An Indiana woman is suing the CDC, Sephora, Krispy Kreme, and AMC Theatres over COVID-19 mask requirements, saying her lawsuit was a calling from God

An Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and multiple retailers, alleging that their mask requirements violated laws meant to protect people with disabilities. Krispy Kreme, Sephora, and AMC Theatres were among the 16 named defendants in the lawsuit filed on August 18...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Government says discrimination against black people and Travellers ‘objectively justified’ with new laws

Discrimination against black people and Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in a controversial suite of new laws is “objectively justified”, the government has claimed.Home Office documents published on Monday admitted that different groups would be disproportionately impacted by measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Bill.They include enhanced stop and search powers and the criminalisation of “residing on land without consent in a vehicle”.The Home Office admitted that proposed Serious Violence Reduction Orders (SVROs), which would allow police to stop and search people based on their previous offending history without the “reasonable grounds” currently required, would disproportionately affect...
Daily Leader

COVID-19: Delta symptoms changing

Symptoms are changing with the Delta variant of COVID-19. What may seem like a common cold or allergy could be the dangerous new strain, according to a public announcement by King’s Daughters Medical Center. COVID can now present itself with a runny nose, headache, sore throat and fever. Persistent cough...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
peoriastandard.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 2 inmates sentenced in Woodford County during week ending Sept. 18

There were two inmates sentenced to jail in Woodford County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 18. The inmate being released that served the longest time was Sable M. Baginski for drug induced homicide. Sable M. Baginski spent more than four years incarcerated.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL

