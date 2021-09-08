CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Worker dies in trench collapse in northern Colorado

By Editorials
Durango Herald
 4 days ago

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a man died in a trench collapse while he was replacing a sewer line at a home in northern Colorado. Longmont police Sgt. Sara Flunker says officers were called to the home Tuesday afternoon, and it took about two hours to reach the man and remove him from the 9-foot-deep (2.7-meter-deep) hole. The man, described by authorities as being in his 80s, was a contract worker for a Denver-based excavation company.

