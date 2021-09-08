Bobcat Ridge Natural Area Reopens September 18

Charlotte Norville, Interim Public Engagement Manager, 970-416-2480, cnorville@fcgov.com. Thanks to support from the Fort Collins community and the Pulliam Charitable Trust, the popular Bobcat Ridge Natural Area, will reopen on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at dawn. All trails will be open and visitors must stay on trail, no dogs are allowed. High visitation is expected so visitors are encouraged to check parking availability on the webcam at fcgov.com/naturalareas/status.