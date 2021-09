Anne Postle of Osmosis Art and Architecture couldn't have been happier with the outcome of this year's Why Not Niwot? Juried Art Show. "We are so excited because this is our 10th year (and) we had 60 people turn in ballots," Postle said. The juried art show runs in conjunction with Niwot's First Friday Art Walk, and is sponsored by the Niwot Cultural Arts Association.