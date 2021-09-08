Town Council hears staffing shortage in Police Dept.

The Taylorsville Town Council met for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Town Hall. Mayor George Holleman called the meeting to order and read from Psalm 121. He named several local citizens who had passed away recently: Don Brown, Dale Reese, Nelson Boston, Marvin Gregory, Frank Herndon, and Archie Fox, and prayed for their families in an invocation. Holleman then led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag.