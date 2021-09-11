CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Never Forget: Southern California Ceremonies Mark 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnHgr_0bqFHdef00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern Californians will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with remembrance ceremonies on Saturday.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in four coordinated attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a plane crash into a field in Pennsylvania the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. In the 20 years since, Sept. 11 has been declared a national day of service and remembrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9hoK_0bqFHdef00

MALIBU, CA – SEPTEMBER 09:
Eran and Ruth Kahn on vacation from Israel for the first time visit the annual Waves of Flags display and remembrance at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California on September 9, 2021. – For the fourteenth year, the university situated next to the Pacific Coast Highway along the Pacific Ocean, is commemorating the event by flying nearly 3,000 American flags, including international flags for each foreign country that lost a citizen in the 911 attack. On Saturday, September 11, Pepperdine University will commemorate those who lost their lives and their loved ones in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, with the Universitys 14th annual Waves of Flags display.
Pepperdine Alumni Park on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in Malibu, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

One of Southern California’s most long-standing Sept. 11 tributes takes place every year at Pepperdine University in Malibu. The Waves of Flags display features 2,977 flags placed in the university’s Alumni Park, along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon Road. One flag is placed for each person who died in the attack, including national flags for each foreign country that lost a citizen. The flags will be raised Wednesday, and lowered on Sunday, Sept. 26. Pepperdine will also hold several remembrance event on Sept. 11.

The Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda and the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley will also host Sept. 11 remembrance events. The Nixon Library ’s commemoration ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and will include 23 tons of wreckage of the World Trade Center as its centerpiece. At the Reagan Library , an evening ceremony will include keynote remarks from retired Col. David Sutherland and retired NYPD Officer Marc Manfro. Both events are free, but guests are asked to register online in advance.

All San Bernardino County Fire stations will host a 15-minute Reflection Ceremony at 8 a.m. Saturday. Each ceremony will include a reflection of that day’s events, the lower of the U.S. flag to half-staff, and the tolling of the bell.

The cities of Signal Hill and Long Beach will jointly host “ A Celebration of Peace and Unity ” at 9 a.m. at the Signal Hill Unity Monument at Temple and Hill streets. Parking is limited, and people who would like to attend are requested to RSVP at (562) 989-7330 and use a carpool or rideshare service.

Santa Barbara will host a special 9 a.m. ceremony at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens for the first-ever 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorial , one of 60 that will be held across the country for a 9/11 Day project coordinated by Global Youth Justice Inc. and sponsored by AmeriCorps.

At 9 a.m., residents of the high desert are invited to join representatives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP, Los Angeles County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, and Department of Corrections at a ceremony at the main entrance plaza of the Antelope Valley Mall, 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale, to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The City of Beverly Hills will hold its annual ceremony in its 9/11 Memorial Garden . The 5:30 p.m. ceremony will include a wreath laying, ringing of the bell, playing of taps, a 21-gun salute and a flyover in partnership with the city of Los Angeles. The 9/11 Memorial Garden at 445 N. Rexford Drive is open daily and includes a Twin Towers floor beam at the center of the site.

Comments / 28

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Inland Empire, Coachella Valley To Remember Marines Killed In Afghanistan Withdrawal This Weekend

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Three California Marines who were killed last month as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan will be honored this weekend with processions and memorials. (credit: CBSLA) U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, Corporal Hunter Lopez, and Sergeant Nicole Gee were among the dozens killed in an Aug. 26 bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Nikoui, 20, who grew up in the Inland Empire and graduated from Norco High School in 2019, will be brought home later Friday to be laid to rest. A fallen hero procession will take place just after noon from Ontario Airport to Pierce Brothers Crestlawn...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Beach Erosion Suspends All Metrolink, Amtrak Service Between OC, San Diego

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Metrolink and Amtrak have been forced to suspend service between Orange and San Diego counties for several weeks in order to conduct emergency repairs caused by beach erosion. FILE — An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train travels past the the San Clemente Pier at sunset.  May 22, 2012. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The two railroad companies announced Wednesday night that service was being immediately suspended in order to conduct emergency repairs on the track in San Clemente. Both hope to reopen the stretch of track by Oct. 4. According to the Orange County Register, crews are repairing an unstable...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

McDonald’s To Host Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Across SoCal Starting Sept. 17

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Public Health and McDonald’s will open 29 new vaccination pop-up clinics across Southern California starting Sept. 17. The partnership is part of the CDPH’s Vaccinate ALL 58 effort to improve access to vaccines for community members. All clinics are open to McDonald’s employees, their family members and the general public. Walk-up vaccinations will be available at all sites, and some sites may allow for booking an appointment ahead of time. Pfizer vaccines will be available at all clinics with Johnson & Johnson vaccines also available at most locations. The clinics will be open at the following locations: Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Dog Flu Spreading Quickly Across LA County

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A warning for dog owners — canine influenza, or dog flu, has been spreading quickly across Los Angeles County. Whether it’s at a dog park or doggie daycare center, some dogs are getting loud and debilitating coughs. There have been dozens of confirmed cases in Los Angeles County and hundreds more suspected cases. Dr. Julio Lopez with the Encino Veterinary Center said dogs get the flu just like people do, by interacting with other dogs in group and social settings along with indoor settings. Some basic symptoms of dog flu can include coughing and sneezing. other symptoms include extreme lethargy, not having enough energy and decreased appetite. If owners think their dogs are sick, Lopez suggests contacting your vet to alert them. “Depending on how the conversation goes, they may advise you to come into the practice,” he said. “Other times, if your dog is doing all right, they may actually advise you to stay at home and monitor for a few more days.” Lopez said the dog flu has been around for a few years and there hasn’t been a case of a human being infected with the strain of dog flu.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Malibu, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Signal Hill, CA
State
Washington State
City
Palmdale, CA
City
Simi Valley, CA
City
Washington, CA
City
Yorba Linda, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

New $500M Skyscraper Proposed For Sunset Blvd. In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Developers Thursday submitted ambitious plans for a new $500 million skyscraper along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. A rendering of The Star. September 2021. (Credit: MAD Architects) Named “The Star,” the 22-story building would sit at Sunset Boulevard and Gower Street. It would have 500,000 square feet of office space, the firm MAD Architects said in a news release, which included renderings. The building would feature a funicular cable rail running from the bottom of the building to a “terrarium-like rooftop dome” with a restaurant and 360-degree views of Los Angeles. The building would have several gardens and greenspaces. Its design...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA County Students Exposed To COVID-19 Can Continue To Attend In-Person Classes, Health Officials Announce

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Unvaccinated students in Los Angeles County who are exposed to COVID-19 will not necessarily have to stay off school campuses, under new guidelines announced Thursday. The L.A. County Department of Health reported that K-12 students, under certain circumstances, will be allowed to continue to attend in-person instruction at school even if they have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The health department terms it a “modified quarantine.” Students walk to their classrooms at a public middle school in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept. 10, 2021. (Getty Images) “Modified quarantine allows, under certain conditions, an unvaccinated student with an exposure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds Attended Procession Carrying Remains Of 20-Year-Old Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Killed In Kabul, To Riverside Mortuary

ONTARIO (CBSLA) – Hundreds of mourners and supporters lined the streets outside a southland airport for the arrival of one of the fallen 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing near Kabul airport on 26 August. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20 of Norco, killed in the August 26 suicide bombing outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The remains of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, of Norco, were being transported to a mortuary in Riverside. Nikoui’s procession included so many mourners that the road outside the Ontario Airport was completely filled. Dozens of first responders from across Southern California escorted the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Robert Durst, New York Real Estate Scion, Convicted Of 1st Degree Murder In Death Of Longtime Friend Susan Berman

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –  New York real estate scion Robert Durst was convicted Friday of murdering a longtime friend and confidante in her Benedict Canyon home in December 2000. Jurors deliberated over the course of three days before convicting Durst for the death of Susan Berman. Prosecutors said Durst killed Berman because she was prepared to talk to New York authorities who were taking a fresh look at the disappearance and presumed killing of Durst’s first wife, Kathie, whose body has never been found. The 78-year-old Durst was a famed New York City real estate heir from a very wealthy family. BEVERLY HILLS,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Pepperdine University#9 11 Memorial#Cbsla#Southern Californians#The World Trade Center#Eran#American#Universitys#Los Angeles Times#The Nixon Library#Global Youth Justice Inc#Americorps#U S Forest Service#Department Of Corrections
CBS LA

Buy Them Now: Shoppers Urged To Get A Jump On The Holidays Due To Global Shipping Problems

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With global shipping moving grindingly slow, experts are urging holiday shoppers to move now if they want to have gifts to put under the Christmas tree. LOS ANGELES, CA – 26 AUGUST 2021: Port congestion at Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. Imaged 26 August 2021. (Photo by Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2021) A record 60 cargo ships are waiting off the coast of Southern California, waiting to unload its cargo at the Port of Los Angeles, the busiest container port in the nation. Another 20 ships are due to arrive in just days, according to port...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

FBI Offers $20K Reward For Couple Who Went On The Run After Being Convicted In COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FBI announced a $20,000 reward Friday for information leading to the capture of a San Fernando Valley couple who went on the run after being convicted in a fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan scheme. (credit: FBI) Richard Ayvazyan and Marietta Terabelian are both wanted for violating their pretrial release in Los Angeles. The couple had been on pretrial release supervision at their home, but after being convicted in federal court in June, the FBI says they cut their tracking bracelets off and left their Tarzana home. Ayvazyan and Terabelian were among eight people who were convicted in the $18...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

New Health Order Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test At Bars, Clubs, Outdoor Mega Events Of 10,000 People Or More

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new health order requiring people attending an outdoor mega event of 10,000 or more to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 will be issued later this week, according to Los Angeles County public health officials. The order will not only apply to large-scale events but will also require proof of vaccination for all customers and employees of indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges. “I think in a bar people really talk and they drink and can get out of control and they talk loudly and you spit without realizing it,” said Arlene...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Fullerton To Celebrate Tommy Lasorda Day To Honor Dodgers Legend

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – The city of Fullerton, where Tommy Lasorda resided for the better part of seven decades, will honor the Los Angeles Dodgers legend next week. Fullerton has declared Sept. 22, which would have been the Dodger manager’s 94th birthday, as Tommy Lasorda Day. Lasorda and his family resided in Fullerton for 68 years. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is interviewed by CBS2 Sports Director Jim Hill following a game in the 1985 season at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Among the events planned is a sister city signing ceremony with the Italian city of Tollo, where Lasorda’s family is from. The city...
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Woman Stabbed To Death At Senior Living Community In Baldwin Hills

BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – A woman was found stabbed to death in a senior living community in Baldwin Hills Thursday afternoon. Sept. 16, 2021. (CBSLA) According to Los Angeles police, at around 1:30 p.m., the 69-year-old victim was discovered by her caretaker stabbed to death at the Buckingham Senior Apartments in the 4000 block of Buckingham Road. She was not immediately identified. CBSLA’s cameras showed a man at the scene who appeared distraught. He was handcuffed, placed in the back of a police car and driven away. His relationship to the victim was not known. “This is the neighborhood that I live in, and I would like to think that it’s safe, to feel safe, but I know that since the pandemic, its just been a lot of things going on…and a lot of people fighting for survival,” said Dzhane Parker, who lives in the neighborhood. “I honestly don’t know. But to know that someone was in their home, in a safe building, and to be found this way, is scary.” There was no word on a motive, or whether investigators had identified a suspect. Detectives are examining security camera footage from the apartment community.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

How Did CBS News Project The California Governor Recall Failed?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a spirited recall effort Tuesday evening, with voters overwhelmingly rejecting the ouster bid in early returns and opting to keep the incumbent in office. Returns showed nearly 64% of ballots rejecting the recall effort, prompting every major network to quickly project the race over, and some of the leading Republican candidates quickly conceding defeat but vowing to keep fighting to claim leadership in the state. “If you run the numbers, the ‘yes votes’ out of what is remaining would need such a huge amount to catch up it’s just not possible,” said Anthony Salvanto,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Man Shot, Killed On Metro Train In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death on a Metro train in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday night. Sept. 16, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 11:50 p.m. on a northbound Metro Blue Line train at the Washington station, located at Washington Boulevard and Long Beach Avenue. According to Los Angeles police, when the train came to a stop at the station, the doors opened and the male suspect exited the train, pointed a gun at the victim and opened fire as the victim was stepping out of the train. The 35-year-old victim, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene. The suspect ran from the scene. He was described only as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s. There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang related. Metro service in both directions was shut down as of 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hollywood Bowl To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test To Attend Concerts Starting Sept. 24

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) —  All audience members at the Hollywood Bowl must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test upon entry starting Sept. 24, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced Wednesday. In accordance with Public Health, all who attend events at the Hollywood Bowl, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks on-site. Attendees must have received the final dose of a vaccine at least 14 days before entering. Guests will need to bring either their physical vaccination card, a picture of their vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record for presentation upon entrance to the event. Unvaccinated guests must present a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test result (taken within 72 hours of the event) may return their tickets for credit or donate their tickets to the LA Phil. The LA Phil continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and stay home if they feel sick or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. For more information visit http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/safety.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Some In-Person Voting Problems Reported In LA, Ventura Counties

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Elections officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties say voting is moving forward smoothly Monday, despite reports of problems for people voting in person over the weekend. Voting machines for use in the California gubernatorial recall election are seen at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office, August 27, 2021 in Norwalk, California. – The recall election, which will be held on September 14, 2021, asks voters to respond two questions: whether Newsom, a Democrat, should be recalled from the office of governor, and who should succeed Newsom if he is recalled. Forty-six candidates, including nine Democrats...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police Pursuit Out Of Santa Ana Ends In Atwater Village With 3 In Custody

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three people have been arrested after trying to get away on foot following a high-speed pursuit out of the city of Santa Ana. Corporal Sonia Rojo of the Santa Ana Police Department says the chase began when officers on patrol tried to stop them for a vehicle code violation. Officers chasing after the SUV saw the occupants of the vehicle throw items out during the pursuit, including possibly a firearm in the city of Garden Grove and bolt cutters thrown onto the 605 Freeway, Rojo said. (credit: CBS) The vehicle was seen going at high speeds surface roads, driving on the wrong side of the road, winding in and out of traffic, and onto a pedestrian path and on the grass at a park in Atwater Village. Two people were seen jumping from the SUV outside the park, before the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran into a building at the park. All three people were eventually taken into custody without further incident.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Free Chargers Tickets For Those That Vaccinated In Boyle Heights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is giving away a limited number of free tickets to an L.A. Chargers game this weekend to those that get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Boyle Heights Tuesday and Wednesday. The vaccine event is taking place at the LACDPH clinic, located at Eugene A. Obregon Park at 4021 East 1st St., from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday Two tickets to the Chargers-Cowboys Sept. 19 tilt at SoFi Stadium will provided to those age 18 and older who receives their first or second dose while ticket supplies last. A total of 100 tickets are available over the two days. Both appointments and walk-ins are accepted. To make an appointment click here.
NFL
CBS LA

Recall Effort Fails, California Gov. Gavin Newsom Remains In Office

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom from office has failed decisively. Sept. 15, 2021. (CBSLA) With 100% of precincts reporting as of early Wednesday morning, 63.9% of voters, or 5.84 million Californians, had voted against the recall, and 36.1%, or 3.29 million, had voted in favor of it, according to the latest numbers released by the California Secretary of State’s Office. The race was quickly called by CBS News within an hour of polls closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Newsom is the second governor in California history to face a recall election. Dr. Mindy Romero at USC’s Center for Inclusive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy