Loveland Frogman to be seen again in September

The Little Miami River Chamber Alliance in coordination with several sponsors (Presented by Suzi Cree-Keller Williams), will be hosting the Loveland Frogman Race on Saturday, September 11. This unique adventure race will take place starting at 7:30 AM at Loveland Canoe & Kayak. Participants will be transported to their starting point on the Little Miami River where they will kayak for 5 miles back to Loveland Canoe & Kayak, bicycle for 8 miles on the bike trail, and complete a 3.1 mile run around Miami Riverview Park…then an after party!

Mark Bersani, the owner of Loveland Canoe & Kayak commented: “We wanted to create a fun, high caliber event that fit well in Historic Loveland. We have the perfect natural setting for this type of an event with the river, bike trail and surrounding amenities.” CeeCee Collins, president of the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance, said “We are excited to organize this race for the 7th year and look forward to another sell-out, we have limited spots open at this time. The race is a great opportunity for individuals to learn the ins and outs of a triathlon and for more experienced triathletes to practice for a longer race with this type of format. This race really highlights our health and wellness businesses in the area, we have so many. We will be adding some special touches this year in honor of September 11.”

The committee welcomes all skill levels and combinations of teams Father/son/daughter, husband/wife, friends etc. who would use a canoe or you may participate as an individual using a kayak. We also encourage you to compete as teams against other area businesses for some competition!

If you are interested in being a part of this fun adventure race, visit LMRChamberAlliance.org to register and for all the details including pricing. Participants can also call the Chamber at 513-683-1544 with questions.