CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

500-million-year-old fossil represents rare discovery of ancient animal in North America

missouri.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany scientists consider the “Cambrian explosion” — which occurred about 530-540 million years ago — as the first major appearance of many of the world’s animal groups in the fossil record. Like adding pieces to a giant jigsaw puzzle, each discovery dating from this time period has added another piece to the evolutionary map of modern animals. Now, researchers at the University of Missouri have found a rare, 500-million-year-old “worm-like” fossil called a palaeoscolecid, which is an uncommon fossil group in North America. The researchers believe this find, from an area in western Utah, can help scientists better understand how diverse the Earth’s animals were during the Cambrian explosion.

showme.missouri.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Animals#Harvard#Invertebrate Paleontology#Cambrian#North American#The University Of Kansas#Ku#Penn State University#Drumian#Marjum Formation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy