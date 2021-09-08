What Other Doom Awaits the Universe in Marvel's What If..? Episode 5

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Warning! This portion may contain spoilers for Marvel's What If..?. Read at your own risk!. Marvel’s What If..? Episode 5 has taken us to geek overload as zombies took over Earth in this run of the canon series. It was a classic story of hope, literally and figuratively, and Spider-Man was the heart of it all. However, in the end, what other doom awaits the universe and why did Uatu think it would already be the end of it?