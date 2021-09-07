How did the Underclassmen Recruits fair against UNC?

How a team's newly adjusted recruits play on the field is a preview into the future for college football coaches and fans alike. For the Hokies, playing early has always been an option for recruits who come in and put in the work to do so. This first game of the year we got to see firsthand how some of the younger players on the team adjusted in a true game environment. We will go over how some of the 2020 and 2021 recruiting class recruits did in Friday's game against UNC, and who might be able to contribute more in the future.