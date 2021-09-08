CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry Leaders See International Travel as the Key to Recovery

Cover picture for the articleThe resumption of international travel is key to the recovery of the industry, according to representatives of international trade associations from the U.S., U.K., Canada, Europe and the Caribbean speaking on a virtual panel organized by the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). Panelists agreed that the confusion around rules and regulations and constantly changing government policies – often not driven by data and science – continue to cripple the travel advisor business – and all called for continuing government assistance.

