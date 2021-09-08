RE: LAST WEEK’S LETTER
This is in response to the letter that children do not need vaccines. The way to stop a pandemic is to prevent the virus from continuing to infect people and allow the virus to continue to reproduce and possibly mutate to a more virulent form. The misinformation that is spread by right wing political groups only makes the problem worse. Dr. Simone Gold who has organized America’s Frontline Doctors was a participant in the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6th.www.banderabulletin.com
