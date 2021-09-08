HALOS Offering Free Caregiver Conference for Kinship Care Month
The month of September has been declared Kinship Care Month. HALOS, the first nonprofit in South Carolina dedicated solely to kinship care, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS), is hosting a free conference to empower kinship caregivers. A kinship caregiver is defined as a grandparent, relative, or close friend who are raising children to keep them out of foster care with strangers.
