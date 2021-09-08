CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

HALOS Offering Free Caregiver Conference for Kinship Care Month

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of September has been declared Kinship Care Month. HALOS, the first nonprofit in South Carolina dedicated solely to kinship care, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS), is hosting a free conference to empower kinship caregivers. A kinship caregiver is defined as a grandparent, relative, or close friend who are raising children to keep them out of foster care with strangers.

